Jun 12, 2023
Absence from PAC meeting: NTDC MD tenders apology to Power Division

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) Rana Abdul Jabbar has tendered apology to Power Division for not attending a scheduled meeting of a panel of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in person, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

In a letter to Joint Secretary Power Division, Managing Director NTDC who has very strong political connections in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) explained that he had attended the pre-PAC meeting which was held on May 15, 2023 under the convenorship of Special Secretary (Power Division), which was also attended by Joint Secretary T&S/ CFOA during which necessary progress made regarding the audit para concerning irregular procurement of vehicles was amply explained.

According to MD NTDC, who had also served Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) with some questionable issues, in his letter has claimed that coincidentally an event regarding inauguration of 132-kV Polan-Jiwani transmission line (Gwadar) by the Prime Minister was also scheduled on May 18, 2023, adding that his office had received advice from the office of the Minister for Energy (Power Division) to make necessary arrangements for the event, given that this transmission line was constructed by NTDC. As a result, he (MD NTDC) was in constant liaison with the Minister’s office, which had put him on hold and advised to travel to Gwadar before the event (scheduled on May l8, 2023) to make necessary arrangements.

He further stated that the concerned NTDC team along with its Chief Internal Auditor had attended the meeting of the Sub-committee VIII of PAC and clarified the position of the company concerning audit along with the progress achieved in that regard. Moreover, his prior commitment regarding the event at Gwadar was apprised to Chief Auditor (PPMC) during in-house deliberation.

Rana Abdul Jabbar maintained that he attaches great importance to the meetings of higher forums like PAC and has always ensured his attendance in such meetings, except in the previous occasion which happened due to circumstances already explained.

“Sub-committee VII of PAC may be approached with the request to pardon me for not attending the meeting scheduled on May 17, 2023 due to extenuating circumstances,” said MD NTDC.

The sources said, Power Division had expressed serious annoyance on absence of MD NTDC from PAC panel meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

