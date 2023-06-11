Suspects sent on judicial remand

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday denied further custody of 89 suspects in the case of attack on Corps Commander House and sent them to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, the police produced the suspects before the court on expiry of their seven-day physical remand and sought their further custody to complete the investigation.

The court, however, denied the request of the police and directed to the Investigating Officer to submit the challan against the suspects within the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, the court also reserved its verdict on the post-arrest bail petitions of 15 suspects in a case of vandalizing police vehicles during the May 9 riots.

Mughalpura police had registered a case against the suspects including Saifur Rehman, Ahmad Ali, Maqsood Masih, Khawar Hussain and Elahi Bakhsh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023