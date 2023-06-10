Green holds another stunner as India lose Gill in WTC final pursuit

LONDON: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green took his second sensational catch of the match as India lost Shubman Gill in their pursuit of a record-breaking target to win the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Saturday.

India had made steady progress at the start of a daunting fourth-innings chase of 444 when Gill pushed hard at a good-length ball from Scott Boland and the towering Green, diving low to his left in a floating slip position, clung on to a low one-handed chance.

The on-field umpires, however, referred the decision to TV umpire Richard Kettleborough, who spent several minutes examining replays to determine if the ball had brushed the turf after Green had grabbed hold of the catch, even though replays are notorious for foreshortening angles.

Kettleborough eventually ruled Green, who held a blinder in the gully to remove Ajinkya Rahane in the first innings, had taken a fair catch.

His decision was greeted by chants of “Cheats!” from the massed ranks of India fans at The Oval, while India captain and opener Rohit Sharma spoke to the on-field officials.

Gill, however, was still out for 18 and India were 41-1 at tea on the fourth day.

The highest total made by any side in the 146-year-history of Test cricket to win in the fourth innings is the West Indies’ 418-7 against Australia at St John’s, Antigua, in 2003.

Earlier, India bowled well to hold Australia to 270-8 declared in a second innings featuring Alex Carey’s unbeaten 66, with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja taking 3-58.

Australia resumed Saturday well-placed at 123-4 despite a sloppy third day.

Marnus Labuschagne, the world’s top-ranked Test batsman, failed to add to his overnight 41 when he tentatively pushed forward to a fine Umesh Yadav delivery, with Cheteshwar Pujara holding a sharp catch at first slip.

Jadeja, who had accounted for first-innings century-makers Steve Smith and Travis Head on Friday, then struck again in unusual fashion.

Green, had made 25 when he failed to pad away a delivery that pitched outside leg stump, with a sharply turning ball deflecting onto the stumps off his glove.

Wicketkeeper Carey, missed in the slips on 41, completed a valuable 82-ball individual fifty – a heartening innings for Australia both in the context of this match and with the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston starting next week.

Mitchell Starc thrashed Yadav through midwicket and was still going for his shots against the new ball when his quickfire innings of 41, including seven fours, ended when an edged drive off Mohammed Shami was well caught by Virat Kohli at first slip.

But in sharing a stand of 93 with fellow left-hander Carey, the fast bowler Starc had more than played his part with the bat.

Australia captain Pat Cummins came into bat but declared soon afterwards.

The WTC is the only major men’s cricket trophy Australia have yet to win.

India are appearing in their second WTC final after losing to New Zealand in the inaugural 2021 showpiece match in Southampton.