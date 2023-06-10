AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Power production, transmission and distribution: Centre’s powers of GST collection go to provinces

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Jun, 2023 04:31am

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, the government has transferred the Centre’s powers of collection of sales tax on production, transmission, and distribution of electricity to the provinces in a step towards harmonisation of sales tax law in Pakistan. This has been made through the Finance Bill, 2023, issued on Friday.

Arshad Shehzad, a renowned tax expert explained that the sales tax structure and its compliance become complex after the 18th amendment where powers for collection of sales tax on services were extended to provinces and many of the issues went to litigation including sales tax on toll manufacturing service, sales tax on construction and restaurant, sales tax on point of termination and initiation of services, sales tax on shipping and terminal taxes, etc.

Internationally, electricity is classified as “good”, however, the supply of electricity is done through a transmission line which involves the component of services. For instance, independent power producers (IPPs) produce electricity and then supply electricity through the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) to the consumers.

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

The government in the last many years were working on harmonisation of the sales tax and filing of single sales tax return as international donor agencies were also pushing the government to harmonise the law.

In this regard, several meetings at the forum of the National Tax Council chaired by the finance minister were held in the recent year in order to reconcile the disputes between the federal and provincial governments.

The government in this finance bill has proposed the exclusion of electric power from the definition of goods to accommodate the provinces’ demand to delegate their powers to collect sales tax on the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. In return we expect the province may accept the proposals of the federal government of introducing a single return for goods and services.

The change, however, would not be as simple as it appears, the issue relating to the electricity generated by the captive power companies to their self-consumption, levy, and collection of extra and further sales tax through electricity bills and refund/input tax adjustment on electricity may crop up and lead to new anomalies, Shehzad maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sales Tax GST NTDC power production Transmission Budget 2023 24 coverage GST collection

Comments

1000 characters

Power production, transmission and distribution: Centre’s powers of GST collection go to provinces

Additional advances to IT ITeS: 20pc concessionary tax rate on banks’ income proposed

PTI rejects budget

Rs450bn allocated to BISP

Rs1,809.5trn set aside for Defence

Rs207bn allocated to water, power sector development

Pharmaceuticals, drugs: Sales tax structure restored

Finance Bill 2023: Rate of GST on e-integrated textile retailers up 3pc

Trade leaders give mixed response

Rs97.098bn earmarked for education affairs, services

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs1,400m earmarked for 13 schemes of Ministry of Law & Justice

Read more stories