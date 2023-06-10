AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
Public Sector Development Programme: Rs1,400m earmarked for 13 schemes of Ministry of Law & Justice

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:12am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government had earmarked a total of Rs1,400 million for 10 ongoing and three new schemes of the Ministry of Law and Justice in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2023-24.

As per the budgetary documents released on Friday, the government had allocated Rs160 million for the ongoing scheme of automation of federal courts/tribunals phase II, Rs43 million for archiving and digitalising of legislation and record of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Rs550 million for the construction of legal facilitation centre Islamabad High Court, and Rs51.999 million for strengthening of Planning and Monitoring Unit in the Ministry of Law.

PM takes coalition partners on board over PSDP

Similarly, the government specified Rs223.412 million for the ongoing scheme of construction of the new building for the Supreme Court Karachi registry, Rs38 million for strengthening and capacity enhancement of legal wings of Law Ministry and other federal ministries, Rs28,985 million for strengthening and expansion of national judicial automation unit PC-II, construction of federal courts complexes at Peshawar and Lahore Rs26.969 million and Rs80 millions respectively and Rs60.888 million were allocated for construction of Federal Judicial Academy Phase-II in H-8/4, Islamabad.

Likewise, the government allocated Rs16.90 million for the new scheme of construction of the Office of the Attorney General of Pakistan, Office of Advocate/Prosecutor General and other allied offices in connection with Supreme Court of Pakistan PC-II, Rs36.917 million for the acquisition of land for construction of federal tribunals/courts complex and Rs82.930 million for the establishment of ICT enabled libraries at the Federal Judicial Complex at Islamabad and Peshawar.

