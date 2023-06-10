Database of more 1163 miscreants of May 9 found

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office on Friday in which legal action being taken against the miscreants involved in the tragic incidents of 9th May was reviewed.

Progress on the prosecution action against the miscreants was reviewed. The participants in the meeting were informed that the database of further 1163 miscreants involved in the May 9th incidents has been found and identification process of 1163 miscreants has been started in a scientific manner.

The CM, while ordering to ensure early arrest of the absconder miscreants, directed that the absconder miscreants should be brought in the court of law by utilizing all necessary resources. He asserted that the miscreants would be followed till the arrest of last miscreant adding that no leniency will be done to any miscreant.

The miscreants and those inciting them will not be spared under any circumstance. It was decided during the meeting to proceed with prosecution in a more effective manner. He directed the police and the prosecution to prosecute the cases with an excellent coordination. No innocent should be arrested and no culprit or miscreant will go scot-free.

The Inspector General of Police gave a briefing about arrest of miscreants, investigation and progress being made on the cases.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Law, Secretary Prosecution, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Information, Additional IG CTD, IG Prisons and concerned officials attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Commissioners of Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha and RPOs participated the meeting via video link.

