Kashmiri students get laptops

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:01am

LAHORE: The caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, while distributing laptops among students belonging to Kashmir in Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC) on Friday said that Pakistani people’s hearts beat with Kashmiris.

“We stand with Kashmiri brothers and sisters; now, laptops will be distributed to Kashmiri children every year. A hall is being built in Fatima Jinnah Medical University to pay tribute to the Kashmiri people. We remember people of Kashmir in every prayer. These laptops will lead to an increase in the knowledge of Kashmiri students,” he added.

The minister distributed laptops among the students from Kashmir in various educational institutions. He thanked Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi for distributing laptops among Kashmiri students.

Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said that the caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed Akram is serving the people of Punjab sincerely.

Secretary Higher Education Department Javed Akhtar said that the excellent distribution of laptops among Kashmiri students is the best plan of Punjab government. Next era of artificial intelligence is coming.

Moreover, Punjab caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has revealed that a health helpline with contact number 1033 was operational round the clock for providing information and replying to the queries of the caller regarding treatment of diseases and vaccinations.

Addressing a training workshop for helpline 1033 staff at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the minister urged all the parents to get their young children vaccinated against 12 diseases without delay. Parents can get free of cost vaccination from the nearest health centre or immunization centre, he added.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that raising awareness about immunization among parents had the status of worship. He said that children were being vaccinated against 12 diseases under the EPI programme. Citizens could get information about immunizations by calling Punjab Health Department’s helpline 1033.

The training workshop was organized by EPI programme in collaboration with Unicef. Director EPI Punjab Dr Mukhtar Ahmed imparted training to the helpline staff to answer the queries of the citizens.

Dr Javed Akram laptops Kashmiri students Allama Iqbal Medical College

