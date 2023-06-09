Disney’s Hotstar makes viewing cricket tournaments free for Indian mobile users

Walt Disney Co’s Indian platform Hotstar said on Friday all mobile phone users would be able to watch cricket tournaments such as the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for free.

Indian billionaire Ambani’s JioCinema unveils pricing in fight with Netflix, Disney

The decision to lift the paywall comes after Hotstar lost the streaming rights for the highly popular Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament to Reliance Industries’ Jio Cinema earlier this year.

India’s Reliance JV strikes content streaming deal with Warner for JioCinema

Jio Cinema, which made the tournament free to watch, clocked a record 1.47 billion digital views in the first weekend of the tournament.

Netflix, Disney, Amazon to challenge India’s tobacco rules for streaming: sources