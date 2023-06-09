AVN 49.53 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.96%)
CBOT corn signals mixed

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 11:57am
SINGAPORE: CBOT July corn seems to be consolidating within a box, roughly between $5.95-1/4 and $6.11 per bushel. Its failure to break $6.11 again suggests a fall towards $5.95-1/4.

Wave pattern indicates the formation of a double-flat, which has been rarely seen. But these are simply smart guesses. Until corn leaves the box, it is hard to decide the following direction.

A break above $6.11 could lead to a gain into $6.18 to $6.26-3/4 range.

On the daily chart, the contract remains sideways around a resistance at $6.07-1/2.

South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 tonnes corn

For a few times, signals based on a single candlestick have been misleading.

A surge far above or a drop far below $6.07-1/2 would be good in suggesting the subsequent move.

Corn

