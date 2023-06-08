Two senators propose to bar US FAA from using Chinese drones

WASHINGTON: Two U.S. senators said on Thursday they had proposed barring the Federal Aviation Administration from buying or using Chinese-made drones.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, and Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat who chairs the Intelligence Committee, proposed legislation that would also prohibit the FAA from providing federal funds to foreign drone companies from China and several other countries.

China’s high-flying drone giant DJI in US cross-hairs

The bill would also require the FAA to replace any Chinese-built drone with a U.S. or allied-built drone within one year.