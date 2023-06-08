AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares slide as RBI signals tight policy ahead

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2023 04:51pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday, weighed by auto and consumer stocks after the Reserve Bank of India pushed bets of a rate cut further ahead, with inflation seen to be staying above its target.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index closed 0.49% lower at 18,634.55, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.47% to 62,848.64.

The RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate at 6.50% for a second straight meeting but signalled that monetary conditions would remain tight for some time on fears of inflation staying above the central bank’s 4% target this year.

Overnight indexed swaps jumped after the policy statement, signalling markets were now pricing in a further delay in rate cuts.

“It is clear that the expectation of a rate cut in CY23 is pushed forward,” said Amit Kumar Gupta, founder at Fintrekk Capital.

Indian shares open higher ahead of RBI rate decision

The stock indexes reversed course following a 0.30% spurt after the decision.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), auto, pharma sectors losing between 0.8% and 1.1%.

The rate-sensitive realty index slid 1.6% and was the top sectoral loser. The realty index had risen for six sessions in a row in the run-up to the RBI rate decision, adding 6.59% over the period.

The midcap index fell over 0.5%, snapping a 13-session winning streak after logging a fresh record high in intraday trading.

“Many small and midcap stocks are running up without any particular fundamental reason and mostly on low volumes,” added Amit Kumar Gupta. “The game plan remains clear: buy slow, sell fast, stay with conviction and avoid junk.”

High-weightage IT stocks fell over 1% on rate hike concerns ahead of policy decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank next week. All the 10 constituents of the IT index logged losses.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares slide as RBI signals tight policy ahead

Pakistan has to satisfy IMF on three counts including budget ‘consistent with programme objectives’

KSE-100 plunges over 450 points amid uncertainty on upcoming budget

Inter-bank: rupee ends losing streak with marginal gain against US dollar

Open-market: US dollar strengthens as demand surges

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

APTMA urges Dar to reinstate competitive energy tariffs

Oil rises as Saudi cut supports and focus turns to Fed

At US request, Pakistan grants detained designer Khadija Shah consular access

Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested outside Peshawar jail

Punjab polls: Hearing for petition against SC Act and ECP plea indefinitely adjourned

Read more stories