Pakistan

Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

  • Extends restraining order till June 14
BR Web Desk Published 08 Jun, 2023 01:25pm
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended on Thursday its order of halting criminal proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference, it was reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard arguments from both the party and extended its order to pause proceedings till June 14. During the hearing, Imran’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, sought a week-long adjournment in the proceedings.

On May 12, a division bench of the IHC had barred authorities from arresting the PTI chairman in any case registered in the jurisdiction of Islamabad after May 9 till May 17.

Later, it extended its orders.

Meanwhile, Imran will appear on Thursday before multiple courts in Islamabad in over a dozen cases pertaining to criminal proceedings in the Toshakhana reference and others.

He will also appear before the IHC pertaining to his appeal against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) move to initiate criminal proceedings against him in the Toshakhana reference.

A video posted by PTI shows the former PM departing from his Lahore residence in a black SUV along with his security personnel.

