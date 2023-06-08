Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs90 billion for the parliamentarians under Sustainable Development Goal achievements (SDGs) for the next fiscal year, up by 29 percent from over Rs70 billion allocated for the ongoing fiscal year.

Sources said the government had allocated Rs90 billion for the SDGs achievement programme. These funds would be utilized through development schemes proposed by the parliamentarians.

They added that SDGs strengthening for improving overall human development indicators in the country and the government had allocated funds in the next year PSDP for different projects including the need assessment of Health Human Resources for driving innovation and achieving SDGs 2030, National Initiatives for SDGs and establishment of federal SDGs support unit projects.

In addition, the government has also allocated amount for merged districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The federal government is supplementing the provinces in the next year PSDP in various sectors such as agriculture, climate change, health, education, water supply and drainage, SDGs-related programmes, provincial roads and small dams etc.

There are some new initiatives being proposed to boost productivity, innovations, exports, food and water security, and enhance social and physical assets to address SDGs.

