AVN 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.46%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 52.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.62%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.96%)
HUBC 68.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 77.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-3.31%)
OGDC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PAEL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.7%)
PPL 61.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
TPLP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
TRG 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-2.92%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.9%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.65%)
BR30 14,533 Decreased By -71.7 (-0.49%)
KSE100 41,871 Decreased By -271.7 (-0.64%)
KSE30 14,814 Decreased By -129.2 (-0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

Zaheer Abbasi Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 09:31am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs90 billion for the parliamentarians under Sustainable Development Goal achievements (SDGs) for the next fiscal year, up by 29 percent from over Rs70 billion allocated for the ongoing fiscal year.

Sources said the government had allocated Rs90 billion for the SDGs achievement programme. These funds would be utilized through development schemes proposed by the parliamentarians.

They added that SDGs strengthening for improving overall human development indicators in the country and the government had allocated funds in the next year PSDP for different projects including the need assessment of Health Human Resources for driving innovation and achieving SDGs 2030, National Initiatives for SDGs and establishment of federal SDGs support unit projects.

Rs601m for 7 PSDP projects approved by NA body

In addition, the government has also allocated amount for merged districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The federal government is supplementing the provinces in the next year PSDP in various sectors such as agriculture, climate change, health, education, water supply and drainage, SDGs-related programmes, provincial roads and small dams etc.

There are some new initiatives being proposed to boost productivity, innovations, exports, food and water security, and enhance social and physical assets to address SDGs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Federal Government PSDP parliamentarians SDGs development schemes

Comments

1000 characters
KU Jun 08, 2023 09:25am
Past allocations to parliament members yielded zero goals in any of the human development. Every precious rupee was spent for minister's benefit. It's criminal to even think about this allocation when public sector is present to address development goals.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dabeer Razvi Jun 08, 2023 10:39am
Unfortunate. Parliamentarians are there to legislate. There are other departments / local bodies to carry out development.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

Read more stories