AVN 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 52.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.62%)
EPCL 44.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.24%)
HUBC 68.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.22%)
OGDC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PAEL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.46%)
PPL 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.46%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.73%)
TPLP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
TRG 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-2.92%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.9%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,184 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.67%)
BR30 14,532 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.5%)
KSE100 41,867 Decreased By -275.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 14,811 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

Recorder Report Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 09:27am
Follow us

KARACHI: In order to facilitate IT companies and freelancers, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has extended mandatory retention of 35 percent of their export proceeds in special foreign currency accounts by June 30, 2023.

State Bank on Jan 13, 2023 amended foreign exchange regulations and allowed the IT exporters and companies to retain 35 percent of their export proceeds in special foreign currency accounts.

Accordingly, banks were advised to mandatorily credit 35 percent of the exports proceeds of IT companies and freelancers into these exporters’ special foreign currency account.

35pc retention of remittances in FCY accounts: SBP to coordinate to help resolve banking matters

However, such exporters are required to register either with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) or Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]), and be involved in the export of Software, Information Technology (IT) services, IT Enabled Services (ITeS).

According to previous directives, this facility was valid until March 31, 2023, however, now the SBP has announced plans to extend this facility. SBP has decided that the validity of these instructions is hereby extended up to June 30, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP [email protected] Exports PSEB freelancers IT companies IT exporters special foreign currency accounts ITeS export

Comments

1000 characters

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

Read more stories