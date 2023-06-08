All set for 28th HVACR Expo, Conference

KARACHI: The 28th Pakistan Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) International Expo & Conference 2023 to begin today from June 08 to 10, 2023 in Expo Centre Karachi.

The three-day Pakistan’s Largest HVACR Exhibition and Conference is being organized by Karachi Chapter of Pakistan Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration (PHVACR) Society in collaboration with ASHRAE Pakistan Chapter of American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).

The event will showcase the latest technology and developments in local and international HVACR sector.

Around 15,000 professional visitors are expected to attend the event, whereas, more than 150 companies are putting up their stalls in the expo which will showcase their products through more than 13,300 square meters exhibiting space in 03 halls and 01 hall dedicated for international conference with this year theme “Sustainability through Energy Efficient Approaches”. A mix of international and local participants will be there to showcase the latest technology and innovations in the field of HVACR.

International participation is expected from several countries. The exhibitor’s categories include: Alternative Energy Power Solutions, BMS, Chemical Manufacturers/ Importers, Air Device Manufacturers/ Suppliers, Cables, Air Curtain Importers / Manufacturers, Ceramic Wool, Centrifugal Fan & Axial Fan, HVACR Green Products, Air Duct System, Boilers-Domestic/ Commercial, Building Materials, Air Coolers, Air Filtration & Purification, Fans, Automation, Burners Oil/ Gas, Absorption Chillers/ Parts, Air Diffuser & Muffler, Air Conditioners/ Refrigerators Manufacturers/ Importers, Air Conditioning Equipment/ Parts, Cooling Towers, Electrical Components & Panel Manufacturers, Condensers/ Evaporators, G.I Sheet Manufacturers/ Retailers, Fan Coil Unit, Refractory Material, Generators, Pumps Importers/ Manufacturers, Filters, Humidifiers & Dehumidifiers, Insulation Material, Fire Fighting Equipment, Prefabricated Ducts, Heat Plate Exchanges, Heating Pumps, HVACR Green Products, Micro Processor Controllers, Pharmaceutical HVAC Equipment, Pipe-G.I/ PPRC/ PVC/ MS/ SS, Prefabricated PU Panels, Sealing Material, Solar Equipment, Support/ Suspension System, Scaffolding, Temperature & Humidity Meters, Valves and Accessories, Vacuum Pumps and many more.

The expo shall be inaugurated at 10:30 AM, whereas Conference is expected to commence by 02:00 PM, having distinguish personalities are expected to visit the Expo & Conference.

