AVN 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.65%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 52.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.62%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
GGL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.24%)
HUBC 68.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 22.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.22%)
OGDC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PAEL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.46%)
PPL 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.46%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
TRG 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.83%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.9%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,183 Decreased By -29 (-0.69%)
BR30 14,527 Decreased By -78.5 (-0.54%)
KSE100 41,855 Decreased By -287.3 (-0.68%)
KSE30 14,804 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All set for 28th HVACR Expo, Conference

Recorder Report Published 08 Jun, 2023 06:30am
Follow us

KARACHI: The 28th Pakistan Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) International Expo & Conference 2023 to begin today from June 08 to 10, 2023 in Expo Centre Karachi.

The three-day Pakistan’s Largest HVACR Exhibition and Conference is being organized by Karachi Chapter of Pakistan Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration (PHVACR) Society in collaboration with ASHRAE Pakistan Chapter of American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).

The event will showcase the latest technology and developments in local and international HVACR sector.

Around 15,000 professional visitors are expected to attend the event, whereas, more than 150 companies are putting up their stalls in the expo which will showcase their products through more than 13,300 square meters exhibiting space in 03 halls and 01 hall dedicated for international conference with this year theme “Sustainability through Energy Efficient Approaches”. A mix of international and local participants will be there to showcase the latest technology and innovations in the field of HVACR.

International participation is expected from several countries. The exhibitor’s categories include: Alternative Energy Power Solutions, BMS, Chemical Manufacturers/ Importers, Air Device Manufacturers/ Suppliers, Cables, Air Curtain Importers / Manufacturers, Ceramic Wool, Centrifugal Fan & Axial Fan, HVACR Green Products, Air Duct System, Boilers-Domestic/ Commercial, Building Materials, Air Coolers, Air Filtration & Purification, Fans, Automation, Burners Oil/ Gas, Absorption Chillers/ Parts, Air Diffuser & Muffler, Air Conditioners/ Refrigerators Manufacturers/ Importers, Air Conditioning Equipment/ Parts, Cooling Towers, Electrical Components & Panel Manufacturers, Condensers/ Evaporators, G.I Sheet Manufacturers/ Retailers, Fan Coil Unit, Refractory Material, Generators, Pumps Importers/ Manufacturers, Filters, Humidifiers & Dehumidifiers, Insulation Material, Fire Fighting Equipment, Prefabricated Ducts, Heat Plate Exchanges, Heating Pumps, HVACR Green Products, Micro Processor Controllers, Pharmaceutical HVAC Equipment, Pipe-G.I/ PPRC/ PVC/ MS/ SS, Prefabricated PU Panels, Sealing Material, Solar Equipment, Support/ Suspension System, Scaffolding, Temperature & Humidity Meters, Valves and Accessories, Vacuum Pumps and many more.

The expo shall be inaugurated at 10:30 AM, whereas Conference is expected to commence by 02:00 PM, having distinguish personalities are expected to visit the Expo & Conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

HVACR ASHRAE HVACR Expo PHVACR

Comments

1000 characters

All set for 28th HVACR Expo, Conference

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

Read more stories