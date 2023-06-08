AVN 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.64%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
GGL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
HUBC 68.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
MLCF 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.27%)
OGDC 78.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PPL 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.46%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.32%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.83%)
UNITY 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,183 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.7%)
BR30 14,519 Decreased By -86.1 (-0.59%)
KSE100 41,842 Decreased By -300.8 (-0.71%)
KSE30 14,796 Decreased By -147.3 (-0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ministry all set to launch ‘5Es Framework’

Recorder Report Published 08 Jun, 2023 06:30am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning and Development and Special Initiatives is all set to launch 5Es Framework, a multi-pronged strategy aimed at putting Pakistan on a sustained growth trajectory following the successful Turnaround Pakistan Conference held in June 2022.

A day earlier, the National Economic Council (NEC) approved framework comprising a range of initiatives designed to drive economic development and address critical challenges faced by the nation. The 5Es framework is centred around five key pillars, which include exports, E-Pakistan, environment and climate change, energy and infrastructure and equity and empowerment.

The framework marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards sustainable economic growth and development as it has set the stage for transformative change, addressing key challenges and capitalizing on opportunities for the betterment of the nation and its citizens.

Exports, Enterprise(s) & Employment: The First E aims at increasing exports. This E, in particular, focuses on initiatives that will tackle the chronic boom-and-bust cycles and stabilise the economy. Emphasis will be placed on promoting exports through industry, agriculture, IT, mining, and manpower sectors, fostering enterprise development, and generating employment opportunities.

The planning minister has a consistent view that said that our future depends upon how fast we become an export-led economy. “Our poor performance in exports is the principal reason for our current crisis and we need an export emergency,” he remarked.

The second E is about E-Pakistan, which will ultimately help Pakistan, “Building a Knowledge Economy” with a mission to harness the immense potential of IT and Telecom exports. This pillar aims to lay the foundation for a robust knowledge-based economy in Pakistan. Accelerating the digitisation ecosystem and expanding the IT sector are key objectives to foster socio-economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NEC employment opportunities 5Es Framework E Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Ministry all set to launch ‘5Es Framework’

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Toshakhana case: IHC extends stay in criminal proceedings against Imran

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

Read more stories