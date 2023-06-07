Algeria tenders to buy up to 140,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG: Algerian state agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Thursday, June 8, they said.

Corn jumps over 1% as US crop condition deteriorates; wheat firm

Corn shipment is sought in four 35,000 tonne consignments one for immediate shipment by June 30 at the latest and the others for shipment between July 1-15, July 15-31 and Aug. 1-15.