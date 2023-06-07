AVN 50.55 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (5.09%)
BAFL 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
CNERGY 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.21%)
DFML 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
DGKC 52.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
EPCL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.52%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 80.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (6.67%)
OGDC 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.2%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
TPLP 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.25%)
TRG 99.39 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.99%)
UNITY 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.14%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 14,483 Increased By 43.2 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 24.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 14,873 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian forces shell Ukraine’s Kherson region, one person dead

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2023 10:39am
Follow us

Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian region of Kherson multiple times over the past day, the region’s governor said, with one person dying and one injured as a result of the attacks.

The shelling included the city of Kherson, the Ukrainian governor of the region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no further detail from Prokudin.

Russian shelling kills 3 Ukrainian civilians in Kherson, one in the east

On Tuesday, the critical Nova Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled part of Kherson was destroyed, flooding large swaths of Kherson and forcing the evacuation of thousands.

Russian forces Kherson region Nova Kakhovka dam

Comments

1000 characters

Russian forces shell Ukraine’s Kherson region, one person dead

World Bank revises Pakistan’s GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories