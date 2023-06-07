AVN 50.45 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.89%)
Australia talks tough on EU trade

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2023 09:44am
Australia’s trade minister Don Farrell has warned the European Union that he will not sign on a trade deal unless the bloc opens its market to more Australian farm products, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Farrell said an agreement with the bloc was only possible if the EU backed down on its demands not to expose its farmers to competition, the report said.

Trade, aviation and illegal immigration: Pak-EU Joint Commission to meet in Brussels on 23rd

Meanwhile, Australia had extended an “olive branch” to China on its trade disputes, Farrell told FT.

