AVN 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.05%)
DFML 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.38%)
EPCL 43.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
HUBC 68.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.48%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.59 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.32%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
NETSOL 75.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 78.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.61%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.08%)
PPL 61.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.6%)
TPLP 11.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 96.82 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.44%)
UNITY 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.36%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 31.3 (0.75%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 64.2 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,940 Increased By 272.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 14,881 Increased By 82.3 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine dam blast a result of Russian invasion

Reuters Published June 6, 2023 Updated June 6, 2023 01:44pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

HREBELKY: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday it was too early to give a meaningful assessment of the details behind the destruction of a dam in southern Ukraine, but that it had happened because of Russia’s invasion.

On a visit to Ukraine, Cleverly reaffirmed London’s support for how Kyiv defends itself against the Russian invasion and said Britain would continue to help provide Ukraine with the weaponry it needs.

Speaking to Reuters in Hrebelky, east of Kyiv, Cleverly said he had heard reports of an explosion at the Kakhovka dam in a Russian controlled-part of southern Ukraine.

Ukraine and Russia traded blame, saying it was an intentional attack by the other’s forces. “I’ve heard reports of the explosion on the dam and the risk of flooding. It’s too early to make any kind of meaningful assessment of the details,” Cleverly told Reuters after watching demining efforts in Hrebelky and also taking part.

“But it’s worth remembering that the only reason this is an issue at all is because of Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”

“We’ll continue to assess the developing situation, but the best thing Russia could do now is withdraw their troops immediately,” he said. Britain has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February last year, and Cleverly has been touring countries to try to persuade them to maintain their levels of help for Kyiv.

He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday to discuss how Britain could continue to best support Ukraine “from the battlefield to banking guarantees”.

‘In the same place’ on arms supplies

In Hrebelky, he watched sappers work on demining a field, a programme organised by the charity Halo Trust. Asked about incursions into Russia, in which Russian armed groups have crossed from Ukraine into Russia’s western borderlands, Cleverly said it was up to Kyiv to decide how it defended itself.

Ukraine has denied any role in the cross-border raids in the Belgorod region.

“The decisions about how Ukraine conducts that self-defence are rightly decisions by Ukraine’s leadership,” he said.

Ukraine says Russia blows up major Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine

He said there was no split with the United States over the provision of weapons to Ukraine, after Britain supplied Kyiv with long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles which could potentially allow Ukraine to strike further into Russia.

“All countries have put limitations on the equipment that we have donated. In most instances, it means that equipment could be used within Ukrainian territory,” he said.

“On that issue, the UK and US are in the same place. We will continue to work closely with our international allies in how to provide support for Ukraine in its desire to regain its country.”

RUssia Ukraine war British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Ukraine dam blast

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine dam blast a result of Russian invasion

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino logs first day in role

Govt shares some details of federal budget with IMF

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

Read more stories