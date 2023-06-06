AVN 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
BAFL 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
BOP 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.36%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
DGKC 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.38%)
EPCL 43.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
HUBC 68.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.48%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.35%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
NETSOL 75.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.61%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.08%)
PPL 61.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.32%)
PRL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.53%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.6%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.83%)
UNITY 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 30.6 (0.73%)
BR30 14,469 Increased By 65.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,937 Increased By 269.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 14,877 Increased By 78.3 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 42 dead in Haiti floods, landslides

AFP Published 06 Jun, 2023 11:50am
Follow us

PORT-AU-PRINCE: At least 42 people were dead and 11 missing in Haiti after heavy rains at the weekend triggered flooding and landslides, civil protection officials said Monday.

The bad weather hit seven of the 10 departments in the country which is already plunged into a protracted humanitarian crisis fueled by gang violence, political collapse and economic stagnation.

According to the UN, the severe rains affected 37,000 people and displaced 13,400.

The town of Leogane, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital Port-au-Prince, was particularly badly hit, with damage caused by three flooded rivers.

At least 20 people died there, according to Haitian officials.

“The residents are desperate. They have lost everything. The waters have ravaged their fields, washed away their livestock,” Leogane Mayor Ernson Henry told AFP.

Thousands of families were affected in the town, he said, stressing that the population urgently needed food, drinking water and medicine.

The floods caused extensive material damage across the country, destroying hundreds of homes and damaging several roads.

“Although it is not a hurricane or a tropical storm, the damage observed in the affected areas is considerable,” said Jean-Martin Bauer, UN coordinator of humanitarian action in Haiti.

More than 500 people evacuated after Ecuador floods

Prime Minister Ariel Henry activated the National Emergency Operation Center in response.

The heavy toll highlights the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters and its failure to mitigate storm risk just as the hurricane season is about to begin.

Even before the floods, nearly half of Haiti’s population was in need of humanitarian assistance, a figure that has doubled in just five years, according to the UN.

Haiti floods Prime Minister Ariel Henry

Comments

1000 characters

At least 42 dead in Haiti floods, landslides

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Govt shares some details of federal budget with IMF

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

600MWp solar project: AEDB holds Nepra responsible for lack of interest among investors

Read more stories