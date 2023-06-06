AVN 48.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.96%)
Private secretaries: PM sanctions special grant @100pc of basic pay

Mushtaq Ghumman Published June 6, 2023 Updated June 6, 2023 08:46am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sanctioned grant of Special Allowance 2023 @100 percent of the basic pay as on June 30, 2022 to the private secretaries/senior private secretaries posted in Federal Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office and President’s Secretariat from January 1, 2023.

According to Finance Ministry (Regulations Wing) Prime Minister has also approved following conditions for Special Allowance: (i) Federal Secretariat shall be as defined in Rules of Business, 1973;(ii) disparity reduction allowances-2021 and 2022 shall stand discontinued from January 1, 2023; (iii) Private Secretary/Sr. Private Secretary posted on deputation in Federal Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office and President’s Secretariat shall not be entitled to draw deputation allowance; (iv) Special Allowance-2023 shall be discontinued upon transfer/posting outside the cadre of Private Secretary/Sr. Private Secretary or transfer/posting outside the organizations; (v) Special Allowance-2023 will not be admissible to the officials during the tenure of their posting/deputation outside Pakistan; (vi) Special Allowance-2023 will be admissible to officials on their repatriation from posting/deputation from outside Pakistan at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad; (vii) Special Allowance-2023 will be admissible to officials belonging to the Cadre of Private Secretary only and shall not be admissible to those who have been merely posted against the post of Private Secretary; and (viii) the other terms and conditions for admissibility of the Special Allowance @100% shall be the same as for other allowances admissible across the board in federal government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

A.Hassan Jun 06, 2023 12:46pm
Hope the Honorable Prime Minister will also consider EOBI pension increment
