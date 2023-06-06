CM against use of plastic items

LAHORE: A ban has been imposed on the use of plastic items in the Chief Minister’s Office and the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has also appealed to the public to discontinue the use of plastic items on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Mohsin Naqvi has stated that World Environment Day is a renewal of our commitment to defeating plastic pollution around us. He emphasized that the continuous increase in environmental pollution is alarming.

The CM added that plastic bags pose a threat not only to humans but also to wildlife and forests. Mohsin Naqvi further emphasized that the sustainability and survival of human life depend on an environmentally friendly approach.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023