CM against use of plastic items

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2023 05:33am
LAHORE: A ban has been imposed on the use of plastic items in the Chief Minister’s Office and the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has also appealed to the public to discontinue the use of plastic items on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Mohsin Naqvi has stated that World Environment Day is a renewal of our commitment to defeating plastic pollution around us. He emphasized that the continuous increase in environmental pollution is alarming.

The CM added that plastic bags pose a threat not only to humans but also to wildlife and forests. Mohsin Naqvi further emphasized that the sustainability and survival of human life depend on an environmentally friendly approach.

Comments

IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA Jun 06, 2023 12:25pm
Plastic bags are used all over the world . But the difference is that there is a mechanism for lifting garbage, including plastic bags. In Pakistan we find plastic bags flying all over .
