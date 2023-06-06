RUDA celebrates World Environment Day

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Monday commemorated World Environment Day.

In this connection, RUDA CEO, Imran Amin reiterated that the main primordial principle of this Authority was to work for the betterment of the environment and fight pollution in its all forms.

“This year’s environment day theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ vibrates with the environmental rhythm of RUDA with the initiatives revolving around measures to reduce all types of wastes,” he added.

He averred that RUDA’s commemoration of World Environment Day stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to the betterment of the environment and the fight against pollution.

“The accentuation of nine forests in the area, environmentally laced with the concept of wetlands, thereby resuscitating the riverine habitat were few of the steps towards mitigating the environmental degradation.

The industrial area phase 1 of RUDA was the manifestation of the same where measures were undertaken to address the ambient air quality as well as the prevalent plastic pollution and iron wastes. Reducing the noise pollution up to 60 decibels was also one of the targets which RUDA has set in its area through means and measures,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that RUDA has already floated the plan to convert the Lakho Dair garbage site into a park along with proposing a new scientific landfill for the people of Lahore.

Already work was underway to treat the polluted water of River Ravi through the internationally acclaimed latest technologies, including the use of pollutant-eating microbes.

