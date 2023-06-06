AVN 48.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.71%)
BAFL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.15%)
DFML 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.29%)
EPCL 43.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.45%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
FFL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
GGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.27%)
HUBC 68.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.3%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.01%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
NETSOL 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
OGDC 78.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.65%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.47%)
PPL 61.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.37%)
UNITY 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 23.9 (0.57%)
BR30 14,440 Increased By 36.9 (0.26%)
KSE100 41,901 Increased By 233.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 14,866 Increased By 67.6 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

RUDA celebrates World Environment Day

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Monday commemorated World Environment Day. In this...
Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2023 05:33am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Monday commemorated World Environment Day.

In this connection, RUDA CEO, Imran Amin reiterated that the main primordial principle of this Authority was to work for the betterment of the environment and fight pollution in its all forms.

“This year’s environment day theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ vibrates with the environmental rhythm of RUDA with the initiatives revolving around measures to reduce all types of wastes,” he added.

He averred that RUDA’s commemoration of World Environment Day stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to the betterment of the environment and the fight against pollution.

“The accentuation of nine forests in the area, environmentally laced with the concept of wetlands, thereby resuscitating the riverine habitat were few of the steps towards mitigating the environmental degradation.

The industrial area phase 1 of RUDA was the manifestation of the same where measures were undertaken to address the ambient air quality as well as the prevalent plastic pollution and iron wastes. Reducing the noise pollution up to 60 decibels was also one of the targets which RUDA has set in its area through means and measures,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that RUDA has already floated the plan to convert the Lakho Dair garbage site into a park along with proposing a new scientific landfill for the people of Lahore.

Already work was underway to treat the polluted water of River Ravi through the internationally acclaimed latest technologies, including the use of pollutant-eating microbes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

pollution RUDA World Environment Day Imran Amin Beat Plastic Pollution

Comments

1000 characters

RUDA celebrates World Environment Day

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

600MWp solar project: AEDB holds Nepra responsible for lack of interest among investors

Inter-company dividends: Govt may provide relief from multiple taxation

PM takes coalition partners on board over PSDP

Read more stories