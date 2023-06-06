AVN 48.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.86%)
COMSATS University directed to give a chance to student

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2023 05:33am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has directed COMSATS University to provide its student with a chance to complete his education as his future was at stake because his admission was cancelled by the university after he had already completed seven out of eight semesters of his degree.

The COMSATS had cancelled Hammad bin Zain’s admission after 3.5 years on the ground that he was not eligible for admission to the university in 2017 as he had obtained fewer marks than required.

The president said that it was surprising that the administration of the university could make such a huge error by granting him admission and then informing him, after a lapse of 3.5 years, that he was not eligible for admission.

He noted that the student paid his requisite fees for eight semesters and diligently completed the semester course.

He added that justice demanded that COMSATS should rectify the situation by allowing the student to complete his degree program.

The president gave these orders while accepting a representation filed by Hammad bin Zain (the complainant) against the orders of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (WM). The complainant had filed a complaint against COMSATS before WM, stating that it was the responsibility of the university to check the eligibility criteria and that he should have been denied admission in 2017, if he did not meet the requirements.

The Mohtasib, in its decision, did not provide any relief to the complainant and only ordered COMSATS to conduct an inquiry into the whole situation and hold the guilty officers/officials responsible for their negligence.

The president rejected Wafaqi Mohtasib’s decision by observing that the student was studying in the BS (Business Administration) program and had already completed 3.5 years of his degree program.

He said that since there was no allegation of misrepresentation against him, the student should not be made to suffer for the negligence committed by the university’s administration. He noted that the student’s time, money and efforts would be wasted due to the cancellation of his admission.

The president accepted the student’s representation and directed COMSATS to restore Hammad bin Zain’s admission and report compliance to the Wafaqi Mohtasib.

