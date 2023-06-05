AVN 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
BAFL 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.3%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.12%)
DGKC 53.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.34%)
EPCL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 68.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KEL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.11%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.80 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.93%)
OGDC 76.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.72%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 59.48 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.53%)
PRL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.01%)
TELE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TRG 94.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 29.2 (0.71%)
BR30 14,233 Increased By 155.3 (1.1%)
KSE100 41,577 Increased By 223.7 (0.54%)
KSE30 14,752 Increased By 88.1 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Philippine lawmakers approve $8.9bn sovereign wealth fund

AFP Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

MANILA: Philippine lawmakers approved the creation of an $8.9 billion sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday to boost growth and cut poverty, but critics insisted it was a “scam” and should be scrapped.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr had called for a swift passage of the bill, filed by his son and cousin late last year, to enable the debt-laden government to earn extra funds to finance infrastructure projects.

The national government will be the biggest contributor to the 500-billion-peso “Maharlika Investment Fund”, drawing seed funds from the central bank, gaming revenue, and two government-owned banks.

Private financial institutions and corporations will also be allowed to invest. House of Representatives deputy speaker Aurelio Gonzales declared the Senate’s version of the bill approved during a session. It will be sent to Marcos to be signed into law.

The original proposal was for a $4.9 billion fund that would be partly bankrolled by state-run pensions for government and private sector workers, sparking public fears that retirement savings could be put at risk.

The final version of the bill said pension funds would not have to contribute. “I assure our countrymen they need not worry. All the safeguards that could be put in were put in place,” Senate President Miguel Zubiri told reporters.

Senator Mark Villar, the main author of the Senate bill, said the fund would create infrastructure projects, resulting in stronger growth, more jobs and reduced poverty.

“This would help the government manage its budget and mitigate fiscal pressures during economic downturns,” Villar said in a statement Tuesday.

The fund will be allowed to make a wide range of investments, including in corporate bonds, equities, joint ventures and infrastructure projects.

Activists and opposition figures have questioned the need for a sovereign wealth fund in the poverty-plagued country and raised concerns about the potential for corruption.

Business groups have said the government was already running huge budget deficits and the proposed law risked downgrading its credit rating.

peso President Ferdinand Marcos Jr Philippine lawmakers Miguel Zubiri

Comments

1000 characters

Philippine lawmakers approve $8.9bn sovereign wealth fund

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories