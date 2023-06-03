AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Warner wants to play his last Test in Sydney next January

Reuters Published June 3, 2023
Follow us

Australia opener David Warner said he will call time on his Test career after playing against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) next January, if he is still in the team by then.

When available, Warner has been a fixture at the top of the Australian order since his debut in 2011 but his place in the side for the World Test Championship final and Ashes series has been called into question after a run of poor form.

The 36-year-old said on Saturday that he wanted to play on until the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup but would call time on his Test career after the third Test against Pakistan, before the two-match series against West Indies that follows.

Warner wants to play his last Test in Sydney next January

“You’ve got to score runs. I’ve always said the World Cup will be my final game,” Warner told reporters in Beckenham, England.

“I think I probably owe it to myself and my family, if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia, I can definitely say I won’t be playing that West Indies series.

“If I get through this and I can make the Pakistan series, I will definitely finish up then.”

Warner was born in a hospital a few hundred metres from the SCG and raised in the nearby eastern suburbs of the city, where he still lives.

Apart from a defiant 200 against South Africa in December, Warner has struggled for runs in recent Tests, making a total of 26 in three innings in the recent tour of India before returning home injured.

He had a dire series in England during the last Ashes tour, averaging 9.50, the worst ever by an opener to play 10 innings in a series, with paceman Stuart Broad taking his wicket seven times.

He had a better time of it in 2015, scoring 418 runs at an average of 46.44.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald last month backed Warner to deliver at the top of the order in next week’s WTC Final against India at the Oval and the Ashes series starting at Edgbaston on June 16.

australia David Warner

Comments

1000 characters

Warner wants to play his last Test in Sydney next January

Economic slide arrested, Dar tells businesses

Tax relief measures to facilitate exporters: Dar

Advance tax on cos’ reserves: RRMC’s proposal dropped on corporate sector’s deep concerns

OPEC+ weighs fresh production cuts to rein in weak prices

World's spy chiefs meet in secret conclave in Singapore

Families, rescuers search for victims of India’s worst train crash in decades

PM urges Turkish businesspeople to invest

Gwadar district declared ‘tax-free zone’

IR Common Pool Fund-2023: FBR to make contribution from rewards to diligent taxmen

14 killed in May 9 mayhem: No casualties among police personnel, LEAs

Read more stories