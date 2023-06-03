AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
SNGPL and SSGCL: OGRA determines revenue requirements for FY24

  • Average prescribed price per MMBTU has been recommended at Rs1,238.68
Wasim Iqbal Published June 3, 2023 Updated June 3, 2023 09:33am
ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has determined the revenue requirements of gas companies for fiscal year 2023-24. The average prescribed price per MMBTU of gas has been recommended at Rs1,238.68 and the increase in price per MMBTU is Rs415.11 with increase percentage of 50% for SNGPL.

The average prescribed price for SSGCL has been determined at Rs1,350.68 with increase in price per MMBTU at Rs417.23 and the increase percentage is 45%.

The average prescribed price determined by Ogra, mainly comprises cost of gas that constitutes approximately over 85% of the determined price. The cost of gas is a pass-through item and calculated in accordance with the agreement signed between the government and gas producing companies.

SNGPL announces to have UFG reduced by 128pc

The federal government has been requested to advice on category-wise sale prices. Any revision, as advised by the federal government, shall be accordingly notified by Ogra. Till such time the existing category-wise natural gas sale prices shall continue to prevail.

The details of Ogra’s decision regarding revenue requirements of gas utilities are available on Ogra website.

Maqbool Jun 03, 2023 10:03am
While Sngpl and Sgtc helped by Ogra, always come up with Gas Price increases, how come they are incapable of reducing their Stolen Gas , or Gas Losses ? These are said to be some of the highest in the World . Self Profit ?
Maqbool Jun 03, 2023 10:50am
@Tulukan Mairandi, strange you blame our Iron Brother but not the Pakistani bribe taker who wrote the specs .
