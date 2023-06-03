PM to be summoned if Shahzad Akbar’s brother not recovered: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has warned that it will summon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if Mirza Murad Akbar, the brother of Shahzad Akbar former aide to the PTI chief, was not produced before it.

As per details, the IHC on Friday summoned secretary Ministry of Interior, director general (DG) Pakistan Rangers as well as the inspector general of ICT Police in the matter related to the recovery of Mirza Murad Akbar.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the directions while hearing a petition moved by Danial Akbar for the recovery of his father Murad who is brother of former PM Imran Khan’s aide Shahzad Akbar and directed the respondents to appear before the court on Monday.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani also warned that if the court’s order to recover Mirza Murad Akbar was not complied with, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah as well as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be summoned before the court.

In the petition seeking the recovery of Murad, the family claimed that he was picked up by the personnel of law enforcement agencies.

The DIG (Operations), Islamabad along with representatives of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, Advocate General, ICT and AAG appeared before the bench and informed that they are investigating the matter for the recovery of Mirza Murad Akbar/alleged abductee. He further stated that a separate FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Danial Akbar in P.S. Shalimar, Islamabad qua abduction of his father.

The DIG (Operation) said that no official of Pakistan Rangers, CTD or Islamabad Police was involved in the alleged incident.

It added, “Such aspect prima facie reflects that some organized gang is operating in Islamabad wearing the official uniforms of law enforcement agencies and engaged in criminal activities, who are required to be tackled by the law enforcing agencies of the State because it is the responsibility of State to safeguard the life and liberty of citizens of the country.

The Court, therefore, directed secretary Ministry of Interior, director general Pakistan Rangers as well as the inspector general of ICT Police to appear in person before this Court on the next date of hearing. They shall also produce a copy of separate criminal cases registered against the said imposters in order to protect the dignity of their departments, said the IHC bench.

Later, the court deferred the hearing of the case till June 5 for further proceedings in this matter.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered with Shalimar police station, Murad was “abducted” by people purportedly from different law-enforcing agencies from his Islamabad residence on May 28.

The case was registered under section 365 in response to a complaint lodged by Danial Akbar, Murad’s son, who subsequently filed the petition with the IHC for the recovery of his father.

Earlier, the judge criticised the expenditure of millions of rupees on Safe City project highlighting that videos of private individuals were being recorded and shared, while criminals remained free to roam.

The court ordered a representative from the Ministry of Defence to ensure that the DG Rangers appear in person, saying that this action “will have an effect”. He went on to say that he would issue a show-cause notice to the DG Rangers on the next hearing.

