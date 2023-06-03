Film, art, culture: Pakistan, Germany agree to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany, on Friday, agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of film, art, and culture.

A meeting took place between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and German Ambassador Alfred Grannas in Islamabad.

The information minister apprised the German ambassador of Pakistan’s film and culture policy and the incentives being given under it.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said we want to show the beautiful culture and civilisation of Pakistan to the whole world through screen tourism. She said foreign filmmakers should avail special concessions for filmmaking in Pakistan.

The information minister was confident that the establishment of Iqbal-Goethe Art and Culture Centre in Berlin will bring the peoples of two countries further close to each other.

She said cooperation between the public and private sector institutions of Pakistan and Germany will help promote film and art and culture.

Marriyum Aurangzeb was appreciative of German media for reporting on Pakistan’s situation in an objective and impartial manner.

