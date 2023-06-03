AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Film, art, culture: Pakistan, Germany agree to enhance cooperation

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany, on Friday, agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of film, art, and culture.

A meeting took place between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and German Ambassador Alfred Grannas in Islamabad.

The information minister apprised the German ambassador of Pakistan’s film and culture policy and the incentives being given under it.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said we want to show the beautiful culture and civilisation of Pakistan to the whole world through screen tourism. She said foreign filmmakers should avail special concessions for filmmaking in Pakistan.

The information minister was confident that the establishment of Iqbal-Goethe Art and Culture Centre in Berlin will bring the peoples of two countries further close to each other.

She said cooperation between the public and private sector institutions of Pakistan and Germany will help promote film and art and culture.

Marriyum Aurangzeb was appreciative of German media for reporting on Pakistan’s situation in an objective and impartial manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Marriyum Aurangzeb Pakistan and Germany Alfred Grannas filmmakers

Comments

1000 characters

Film, art, culture: Pakistan, Germany agree to enhance cooperation

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Afghanistan, Iran, Russia: Country outlines process for barter trade

PSDP allocates Rs1.1trn: Govt sets 3.5pc GDP growth target for FY24

Provincialisation of Discos: PC nominates senior member to facilitate Power Division

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

July-May trade deficit shrinks 40.59pc to $25.79bn YoY

US defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

‘External development loans, advances’: MoEA seeks budget estimates under grant

Read more stories