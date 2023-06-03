AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
HBL inaugurates Islamic Prestige Lounge in Dolmen Mall

Press Release Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
KARACHI: HBL inaugurated its 5th Islamic Prestige Lounge located in Dolmen Mall, Karachi. This is the 39th Prestige Lounge including an international lounge in Jumeirah, Dubai. The Prestige footprint is now spread across 17 cities, with plans to expand further.

The inauguration of the lounge was done by Dr Najeeb Samie, member of the Board of Directors – HBL, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL accompanied by Dr Mufti Muhammad Zubair Usmani, Chairman Shariah Board - HBL. Nadeem Riaz, Chairman & CEO - Dolmen Group along with valued clients and senior leaders of the Bank were also present at the inauguration.

HBL Prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). This exclusive Islamic proposition offers Shariah-compliant banking solutions to our clients. The proposition includes seamless instant account opening with tailored solutions through dedicated digital & physical channels and portfolio managers.

The account offers personalized banking services to its clients including but not limited to instant world elite debit card issuance, dedicated conference rooms, and top-notch alliances. The state-of-the-art Prestige Lounges are located strategically in high-visibility areas of key cities.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “HBL Prestige is exclusively designed and tailored to meet the financial and lifestyle needs of our high-net-worth clients across Pakistan. We are delighted to inaugurate our state-of-the-art HBL Islamic Prestige Lounge in Dolmen Mall, Karachi.

The demand for Shariah-compliant solutions and services has seen a sharp increase, and this expansion highlights HBL Islamic Banking’s commitment to support our clients’ strategic needs. We hope to remain true to HBL Prestige’s motto of ‘With you, in what you value’.”

