Bikers of Karachi

As a student in the USA, I was fascinated with the capers of Evel Knievel, the American motorcycle stunt performer who made more than 300 jumps in his bike. Pakistan has Sultan Golden who holds the world record of jumping 249 feet on his bike. Pakistan, especially Karachi, also has her share of countless Sultans and Evels. Over the years, these bikers have become the Daredevils of Karachi.

The perennial shortage of public transportation, the advent of affordable locally-made Chinese brands motorcycles (along with three Japanese brands, Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha) the availability of bank financing, and the crucial need to have one’s own mode of transport, resulted in a deluge of motorcycles on the roads and streets of Karachi.

It is reported that around 240,000-250,000 new motorcycles hit the roads every year, just in Karachi (figures of 2021 and 2022). According to Sindh Excise Department, about four million 2-wheelers were registered in Karachi up to 31 December 2022. This figure does not reflect the unregistered motorcycles as per information received from a motorcycle assembler of Karachi.

Every day, on the road, I have to face the outrageous behavior and attitude of the bikers. They are in a mad rush to go nowhere. The most annoying act is their penchant to zoom between cars. They even try to pass in the lane where even a dog would have difficulty to pass through. They also relish going in the fast lane even though they are supposed to stay in the left lanes. An example is Shahrah-e-Faisal that does not have any right lane exit from Avari Towers to the Airport. No issues for them. They have to be in the fast lane. Probably, a malignant defect in their DNA.

The laid down rule is that every biker must wear a protective helmet (or “dome” as it is referred to in the USA). While the Islamabad or Lahore traffic police forcefully implement this rule, the Karachi policemen are perhaps of the view that it is a sheer waste of time to implement this rule. One would not be wrong in estimating that in Karachi, 80 percent plus bikers do not wear helmets while about 95 percent do not possess licences. A motorcycle manufacturer informed me that there is no tradition of providing a complimentary helmet to every buyer.

A serious issue is that over 95 percent bikes do not have rearview mirrors and this is one major cause of accidents and loss of life. A study done in 2021 revealed that 55 percent of road traffic fatalities in Karachi were recorded in age group 18-40 of which 77 percent victims died instantaneously within seconds to minutes of the accidents. Nearly 65 percent of the deaths were due to head injuries while of those who were injured, 53 percent suffered skull fractures. Deaths also do occur due to serious injuries to the chest, abdomen, or pelvis. Alas, neither the bikers nor the traffic police are seriously concerned about the imperative wearing of the helmet.

During the Pandemic crisis, and even now, there has been a substantial rise in the number of delivery carriers, the largest being from foodpanda, and hailing bikers, such as from Bykea. The Bykea riders are conspicuously visible by their trademark green helmets while the foodpanda carriers wear pink T-shirts.

The carriers of various food servers are under obligation to wear a helmet, but nowadays, one can see many carriers sans helmets. Another dangerous fact is that these bikers are talking or checking addresses on their mobile phones even while racing on the roads and lanes. It seems that the SOPs for these carriers either are on paper or not implemented and the management of these establishments are more concerned with ensuring fast-time delivery and oodles of profits rather than worrying about the health and safety of their carriers.

During the Pandemic crisis, ride-hailing service providers, such as Careem and Bykea, promoted fast track delivery of groceries within a short time. This led to a hair-raising frenzy on the roads because the delivery carriers would maddeningly speed to get the orders delivered within the stipulated time. Thankfully, these services realized their nonsensical initiative (at least for Pakistan) and discontinued this service.

A couple of years ago, the City Police Chief visited Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. I related to him that just a day or so ago, I was at the signal of Shahbaz Avenue and Khayaban-e-Ittehad in DHA. When the light turned green, I was crossing Ittehad when between those cars, that were waiting at the red signal, a delivery carrier broke the line. Fortunately, I applied the brakes or else that person would have been a goner and his family crying until today on the tragic loss of their beloved.

Hence, I advised the Police Chief to call a meeting of the motorcycle ride-hailing and delivery service providers and finalize SOPs for the carriers. Alas, the Chief probably forgot this suggestion once he returned to his office. A month or so later, the head of foodpanda was in a panel discussion at a conference. During Q/A, I stood up and requested him to take the lead and set up the SOPs. Although there was a loud applause from the audience, the representative from foodpanda too forgot to take the lead.

Furthermore, there are other problems because of these bikers. The bikers are not willing to stay at the red signal for even ten to twenty seconds before the signal turns green. More tragically, bikers, having spouse and three to four children passengers, with the youngest one precariously perched on the bike, do not follow the law too, and nonchalantly break the traffic signal, oblivious to any vehicle legally crossing the signal.

The fatalistic mindset of bikers is threatening for society because of the social issues that creep up due to the senseless behavior of these bikers. More dangerously, young boys are openly driving bikes without a care in the world. They enjoy the adrenaline that flows in them due to the high speed. The troubling questions are why parents allow kids to use the bike and why the traffic police do not stop and apprehend them.

According to the data from Emergency Room of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Karachi, motorcycles were involved in over 87 percent of road traffic injuries reported to Jinnah Hospital. 43 percent of the injured were young men. Recently, an officer of Rescue 1122 Punjab disclosed at a symposium that there are 1150 motorcycle accidents daily in Punjab. In fact, the share of motorcycle accidents in road traffic crashes in Punjab is nearly half of all road traffic cases. In Karachi, there must be over 1000 motorcycle accidents daily because the roads are a jungle infested with bikers. The media or some NGO must do a study by collecting data from all hospitals and clinics in Karachi to ascertain the gravity of the situation.

The employers can play a prominent role in, firstly, providing interest-free loans to employees to purchase helmets and, secondly, making it mandatory for employees to wear helmets if they want to work in the enterprise. Some enlightened employers have adopted this policy but it should be mandatory upon all employers to take up this social responsibility. A message for bikers of Karachi: You are not stunt men or daredevils. You are not Evel Knievel or Sultan Golden. Your life is valuable, especially for your family. Think about it next time you attempt any antics on the road. As celebrated Brazilian novelist Paul Coelho said, “Straight roads do not make a skilful driver.”

