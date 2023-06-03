May 9 violence cases: ATC extends IK’s bail

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail in cases linked to May 09 violence, including the vandalism of Corpus Commander House and Askari Tower.

Earlier the judge asked Imran Khan to come to the rostrum. “I was told the reasons why you are not joining the probe but now you have to become a part of the investigation,” the judge stressed.

Imran told the judge that there were threats to his life.

The counsel of Imran Khan also said that his client was ready to join the probe but requested that all the cases should be fixed for hearing on the same day on June 20. “I will complete the arguments in all three cases,” he assured the court.

He also assured the court that Imran Khan would join the probe the day court issued the order. Subsequently, the court extended bail and allowed Imran to leave.

