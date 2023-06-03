The Italian Archaeological Mission in Pakistan

AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
TEXT: The Mission has been active since 1955 and is amongst the longest-running archaeological missions in Asia. Since its foundation, the Mission has concentrated its work mainly in the Swat Valley, in ancient Gandhara. To speak of Gandhara in connection with the history of the Mission, means talking first of all about Giuseppe Tucci who, with a happy intuition, launched archaeological campaigns in the Swat valley, which was then an autonomous kingdom ruled by the enlightened Miangul family. In 1969 the Swat State was merged into Pakistan.

Today, the Mission is a coordinated activity between ISMEO and Ca' Foscari University of Venice. The sources of funding come mainly from these two institutions as well as from the Ministry of University and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Mission works in collaboration with the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums (DoAM), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in a framework agreement with the federal authorities of Pakistan.

The Italian Mission is known internationally for its role in the study of Gandharan art and archaeology, settlement and funerary archaeology from protohistory to the Islamic and pre-modern period, rock art and archival studies. Recent developments in the work of the Mission are the study of paleoclimate (with an ongoing project funded by Ca’ Foscari University of Venice) and genomics and bio-archaeology in collaboration with Harvard Medical School and the Max Planck Institute. Swat, with its data collected by the Mission, is among the best studied areas of the ancient world in terms of DNA. An outstanding article on this topic was published in Science in September 2019.

From 2011 to 2016, the Mission also executed the ACT-Field School Project in Swat, a Pakistan-Italy Debt Swap Agreement-funded project which also included the reconstruction of the Swat Museum damaged by an attack in 2008 and reopened in 2013, and the restoration of the colossal rock relief of the Buddha of Jahanabad, damaged during the insurgency.

The Mission’s main excavation site in Barikot, Alexander the Great’s city of Bazira, has recently seen a major intervention from the Pakistani provincial government, which acquired the area as a protected heritage site for future generations. The ongoing excavation of the ancient city has revealed evidence of the ancient fortified city from the time of Alexander (late 4th century BC) and the walls of Indo-Greek fortifications (mid 2nd century BC). A recent discovery of an apsidal temple from the Maurya period (mid 3rd century B.C.) confirms the presence of Buddhism already active in the oldest urban context of Gandhara. This discovery was listed by the magazine Archaeology (February 2023) as one of the “10 most important discoveries of 2022”. While the excavation of the city is ongoing, the Mission is active in the restoration of the monumental acropolis whose walls in various phases date from the 3rd to the 10th century AD (see photo) (ISMEO-ALIPH-DoAM project).

Two Directors of the Mission (the first and the current one, the late Dr. Domenico Faccenna and Prof. Luca M. Olivieri), and the then President of IsMEO, the late Prof. Gherardo Gnoli, were awarded the Pakistani Presidential ‘Sitara-i-Imtiaz’ (Star of Excellence) Award. Prof. Tucci was awarded the highest civilian award in Pakistan, the ‘Hilal-i-Imtiaz’ (Crescent of Excellence).

