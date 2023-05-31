Sheikh Ebrahim bin Khalifa briefed about BISP

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, chairman Board of Trustees AAOIFI, called on Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar at Finance Division on Tuesday, said a press release.

The finance minister welcomed Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and congratulated him for the holding of the First International Conference on Islamic Capital Markets in Pakistan in coordination with SECP Pakistan.

Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa lauded the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain.

He also appreciated the continuous support of Pakistan and stated that Pakistan has always been the closest partner from among the Muslim world. He also expressed his desire to start various social welfare ventures in Pakistan especially for capacity building and easy loan facilitation for entrepreneurs, especially for the women and the youth as Pakistan holds great potential in this regard.

Finance Minister apprised Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa of the current government’s policies and programmes to support the youth and particularly women such as Benazir Income Support programme which is well-praised by the World Bank and also being followed in various African countries. He also added that government is fully committed to support the lower classes through various microfinance schemes of such nature.

Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa thanked the finance minister for his support and cooperation.

