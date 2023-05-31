PTI leader Afridi rearrested

ISLAMABAD: Punjab police re-arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Khan Afridi from outside Adiala Jail, Tuesday, shortly after his release under 3-Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO).

Adiala jail administration released Afridi after his detention term under 3-MPO was completed.

Police again arrested Afridi soon after his release from jail and shifted him to an undisclosed location after Rawalpindi deputy commissioner issued fresh order to detain him for another 15 days under 3-MPO. Afridi was arrested by the city police along with his wife on May 16 from his house.

Meanwhile, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police re-arrested PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan after his release from Adiala jail. Police arrested Khan for the third time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023