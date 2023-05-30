AVN 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
BAFL 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.1%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.91%)
EPCL 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.72%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.57%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KAPCO 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.06%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.96%)
NETSOL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.89%)
OGDC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.39%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.47%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.17%)
TPLP 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.76%)
TRG 95.70 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.15%)
UNITY 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.04%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.91%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkish central bank total reserves dropped to $98.5bn

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 02:00pm
Follow us

ANKARA: The Turkish central bank’s total reserves are expected to have dropped $3 billion to around $98.5 billion in the week to May 26, four bankers said on Tuesday, indicating a further decline as authorities countered a surge in demand for forex.

The central bank’s net international reserves were also expected to have dropped more than $2 billion in the same week, dropping further into negative territory to a level of $-2.5 billion, the bankers said.

Turkiye’s central bank holds policy rate at 8.5% ahead of election runoff

Demand for forex reached historical highs ahead of and during the process of this month’s parliamentary and presidential elections on expectations that the lira would depreciate after the vote.

The currency has weakened 8% against the dollar this year, touching fresh record lows in recent days. It lost 44% in 2021 and 30% in 2022.

Turkish central bank Turkish forex market

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish central bank total reserves dropped to $98.5bn

IMF continues its engagement with govt: Porter

Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in 3 anti-terrorism cases

Jinnah House attack: JIT summons Imran Khan for questioning

ICC revenue model threatens growth of game, say associate members

Turkish lira hits new low as Erdogan selects cabinet

Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

CMOs miss most of the KPIs: PTA

Read more stories