AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Benami assets: FBR may be empowered to invoke Sec 111 of IT Ord

Sohail Sarfraz Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to empower the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to invoke Section 111 (unexplained income and assets) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 for taxation of all undeclared Benami assets of non-filers from the year of discovery.

According to the budget proposal (2023-24) of the Reforms & Revenue Mobilization Commission (RRMC) to the government, it is recommended that section 111 of the Income Tax Ordinance needs to be amended in a manner that all undeclared Benami assets be taxed in the year of discovery and the period of limitation on such assets should be applicable from the year they are discovered in. The existing law provides for taxation of foreign assets in the year of discovery for the reason that foreign assets are difficult to identify and track.

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

For local assets, there is a separate law which debars holding assets under Benami. However, there is a legal issue on its applicability for the assets created prior to the law.

This proposal would help in broadening of tax base of the country and would increase tax revenue generation from undeclared assets, also deterring concealment of assets for the period of limitation after which they can be easily declared in the Wealth statement, as of now. The estimated revenue impact for the government will be positive, the RRMC added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Income Tax Ordinance 2001 benami assets RRMC

Comments

1000 characters

Benami assets: FBR may be empowered to invoke Sec 111 of IT Ord

SBP unveils PSR: E-banking transactions reach Rs44trn mark by Q3-end

Opportunity to end the impasse still exists: Yes, CJP is already looking for silver lining

KE seeks amendments to tax laws

IMF continues its engagement with govt: Porter

CMOs miss most of the KPIs: PTA

SAPM advocates introduction of ‘constitutional court’

8-member SC bench to hear pleas against SC Act on Thursday

Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

Read more stories