FBR directed to ensure bug-free system for POS lucky draws

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has strictly directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure absolute quality control, integrity and bug-free system while conducting point of sales (POS) balloting for lucky draws.

An order of the FTO issued on Monday revealed that the complaint has been filed against the FBR, Islamabad for sanction of POS lucky draw amount, won in October, 2022, through balloting No 10 dated August 15, 2022 of FBR’s POS lucky draw prize, but payment has not yet been received.

The FBR responded that the complainant did not win any P0S prize. The chief manager-IR (Ops), PRAL, Islamabad stated that the issue was due to temporary system bug, which has been fixed, and the prize winner status can be checked from FBR’s website.

FBR resumes POS Prize Scheme

The FBR and PRAL stated that only iOS (I-phone) cellphone holders received the message from PRAL, however, Android (Google) cell phone holders did not receive any such messages, as the software applicable on iOS and Android is separate and independent to each other.

The chief technology officer, PRAL, Islamabad submitted that the complainant has not won the prize in any POS balloting but due to some technical error, he wrongly saw the mirror image of the screen of POS prize winner Nishwa Anwar, who is actually the prize winner.

