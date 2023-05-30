PTI senators condemn May 9 mayhem, assail govt

ISLAMABAD: A group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators, on Monday, condemned May 09 riots following the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan, in which military and private installations were burnt down including Corps Commander House in Lahore.

Speaking at a presser, the beleaguered PTI senators included senators, Faisal Saleem, Humayun Mohmand, Seemee Ezdi, Falak Naz, Zeeshan Khanzada, and Saifullah Niazi, strongly condemned the May 09 riots, saying they are proud of the military.

Edzi, who is the sister of disgruntled PTI leader Jehangir Tareen, said that she comes from a military background and simply could not think of targeting the military.

“My father fought on the Burma front in World War II and I belong to the family of martyrs,” she said, adding May 09 mayhem should be investigated and those involved should be punished as per law.

“The PTI can’t even think of abandoning those who sacrificed their lives for the country. Without the military, we cannot even breathe,” she added.

Zarka Taimur said: “We love our army and the country.” She said that the violence against women should be stopped and announced she would be filing an application in this regard and demanded an independent investigation on it.

Senator Faisal Salim said that the PTI senators have also submitted a resolution in Senate Secretariat to condemn the events that occurred on May 09.

“This is our country [and] we’re ashamed of any harm done to the military installations,” he added. Senator Humayun said that all the PTI senators strongly condemn May 09 vandalism and that whatever happened on that day was “really sad”.

He criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for shedding crocodile tears and said those involved in Memogate scandal must not forget their past. “What they are saying and doing is their hypocrisy,” he added.

Senator FalakNaz paid rich tributes to the fallen heroes of the Pakistan Army, adding PTI’s manifesto is not to damage army property.

SaifullahNiazi, who had earlier announced to quit the PTI, also condemned the May 09 vandalism, but he did not speak about vacating his senate seat as he has already announced to quit the party shortly after his release from Adiala Jail two days ago.

Meanwhile, speaking at a presser, another party leader Kaneez Fatima announced to quit the party and politics over May 09 violence.

She said that she had joined PTI in 2010, but whatever happened on May 09, has made it simply impossible for the party to continue any further.

She strongly condemned the May 09 riots, saying no patriotic Pakistani can support the attacks on military installations. She said that she is taking a break from politics after quitting all party positions she held in PTI. “No one forced me to take this decision,” she added.

To a question, why did all the PTI leaders read out the same script after their release from prisons and get themselves dry-cleaned, she walked out of the hall with a big sigh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023