Dr Yasmin given into 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case of attack on Corps Commander House in Lahore.

Earlier, police produced Dr Yasmin before the court and demanded further physical remand. The court, however, rejected the request of the police and sent former provincial minister to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

