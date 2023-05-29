AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Lavrov warns West: Black Sea grain deal is in danger of collapse

Reuters Published 29 May, 2023 05:27pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday that the Black Sea grain deal would no longer be operational unless a U.N. agreement with Moscow to overcome obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports was fulfilled.

“If everything remains as it is, and apparently it will, then it will be necessary to proceed from the fact that it [the deal] is no longer functioning,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a visit to Nairobi.

An agreement struck in July last year requires the United Nations to help Russia overcome any obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports for three years.

Ukraine grain deal extended for two months: Erdogan

Lavrov said that agreement was not being fulfilled “at all”.

The UN-Russia agreement was reached at the same time as a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of food and fertilizer from Ukraine following Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

This month Moscow reluctantly agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal for a further two months, until July 17, but said more progress had to be made to advance its own interests.

Lavrov said that less than 3% of the grain exported under the deal had reached the world’s poorest countries.

Sergei Lavrov RUssia Ukraine war Russia’s invasion Ukraine Black Sea grain deal

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Lavrov warns West: Black Sea grain deal is in danger of collapse

Investor optimism lifts KSE-100 by nearly 1%

Punjab polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s plea

National Savings to launch Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts soon: Ishaq Dar

ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation

MCB Bank to conduct Silkbank’s due diligence

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records

Budget FY2023-24: PM not putting economic slump into perspective?

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Read more stories