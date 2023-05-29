AVN 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.41%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
BOP 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
DFML 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
DGKC 49.85 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.95%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.96%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
KAPCO 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
NETSOL 72.55 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (3.39%)
OGDC 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.96%)
PAEL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.85%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
TELE 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.88%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
TRG 94.12 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.89%)
UNITY 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 51.8 (1.26%)
BR30 14,081 Increased By 228.9 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,551 Increased By 586.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 14,739 Increased By 206.6 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Live-action ‘Little Mermaid’ debut makes box office waves

AFP Published 29 May, 2023 12:59pm
<p>Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature ‘The Little Mermaid’ at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters</p>

Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature ‘The Little Mermaid’ at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LOS ANGELES: Disney’s live-action version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ netted the top spot at North American box offices on its opening weekend, over the United States’ Memorial Day holiday, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The remake of the 1989 animated tale of an underwater princess who gives up her voice in pursuit of true love on land, starring pop singer Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, raked in $117.5 million in US and Canadian box offices and another $68 million internationally, Exhibitor Relations said.

Halle Bailey ‘honoured’ to play Ariel in ‘Little Mermaid’ remake

Despite the number one spot, analyst David A. Gross pointed out that the aquatic adventure’s debut does not represent the biggest opening weekend for a live-action Disney adaptation.

He recalled that 2019’s ‘The Lion King’ and 2017’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ earned $191.8 million and $174.8 million respectively, over their opening weekends.

“During the last dozen years, Disney has built live-action remakes into a powerhouse phenomenon,” Gross wrote in the FranchiseRe newsletter.

Still, Ariel and friends were able to bump last week’s number one feature ‘Fast-X’ down to a distant number two, with Universal’s action film pulling in only $29.5 million in the Friday to Monday period.

That’s less than half of what the movie, part of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise starring Vin Diesel, made during its opening weekend last week.

Disney’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ and Universal’s ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ were also knocked down one spot each from last weekend to take third and fourth places, making $25.3 million and $7.7 million.

In fifth place was Sony’s new action comedy ‘The Machine,’ which earned $5.8 million and is based on US comedian Bert Kreischer’s stand-up routine.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

‘About My Father’ ($5.3 million)

‘Kandahar’ ($3 million)

‘You Hurt My Feelings’ ($1.8 million)

‘Evil Dead Rise’ ($1.2 million)

‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ ($1.2 million)

Universal Disney Little Mermaid

Comments

1000 characters

Live-action ‘Little Mermaid’ debut makes box office waves

Punjab polls: SC resumes hearing ECP’s plea

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Budget FY2023-24: PM not putting economic slump into perspective?

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

PBS statement full of mistakes: economist

Transportation of HSD: APL proposes to repurpose its Hub-ZOT pipeline

SRO on ‘records of beneficial owners’ irks PBC

Read more stories