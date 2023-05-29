AVN 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.41%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
BOP 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
DFML 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 49.81 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.86%)
EPCL 43.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
FCCL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.96%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
KAPCO 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.83%)
NETSOL 72.90 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (3.89%)
OGDC 75.60 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.09%)
PAEL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 57.62 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.62%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
TELE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.72%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TRG 94.30 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.08%)
UNITY 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.31%)
BR100 4,151 Increased By 52.8 (1.29%)
BR30 14,081 Increased By 228.9 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,545 Increased By 580.7 (1.42%)
KSE30 14,745 Increased By 213.5 (1.47%)
Palm oil may retrace to 3,498 ringgit

Reuters Published 29 May, 2023 11:15am
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retrace to 3,498 ringgit per tonne, as it failed to beak resistance at 3,563 ringgit.

The bearish divergence on the hourly RSI confirms an exhaustion of the rally. The contract is more likely to fall towards 3,498 ringgit than to rise towards 3,627 ringgit.

The pattern between May 17 and May 25 within a range of 3,363-3,498 ringgit looks like a double-bottom. After surging above the neckline around 3,498 ringgit, the contract is yet to pull back towards this line.

The pullback may have been triggered by the resistance at 3,563 ringgit. A break above 3,586 ringgit could lead to a gain to 3,627 ringgit.

Palm set for weekly rise as El Nino concerns support

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the fall from 4,425 ringgit reveals a resistance at 3,556 ringgit, which works together with 3,563 ringgit (hourly chart) to stop the rise.

Market is highly likely to consolidate around 3,556 ringgit or a drop towards 3,454 ringgit.

