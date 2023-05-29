AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,341 Increased By 376.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,678 Increased By 145.6 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee ends lower, forward premiums tumble

Reuters Published May 29, 2023 Updated May 29, 2023 03:52pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended lower on Monday, tracking a fall in the Chinese yuan, while surging U.S. yields weighed on rupee forward premiums.

The rupee closed at 82.6250 to the U.S. dollar, compared to 82.5750 on Friday. The local currency hit a more-than-one-week high of 82.52 earlier in the session.

The offshore Chinese yuan fell to 7.09 to the dollar on Monday. The yuan hit its lowest since Nov. 22 last week on concerns about China’s economic growth, and has seen multiple interventions from the Chinese central bank.

The dollar index stood firm at 104.24. It registered its third straight weekly gain last week and has risen nearly 2.5% so far this month.

“The prevailing strength of the U.S. dollar is expected to keep the rupee lower,” said Anindya Banerjee, head research – FX and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

India bond yields flattish with focus on US Treasury moves

Meanwhile, the rupee forward premiums fell, weighed down by a jump in U.S. yields. The one-year implied yield dropped to 1.73%, the lowest since December 2022.

Traders and analysts say the drop in premiums is mainly due to the absence of the Reserve Bank of India in the forward market.

U.S. Treasury yields surged as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in June were heightened following the U.S. debt agreement.

The probability of a Fed rate hike in June has risen to nearly 66%.

“Hawkish Fed speaks, better-than-expected U.S. growth and slowing growth momentum elsewhere in Germany, China may still support the USD momentum in the interim,” OCBC analysts said in a note.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee ends lower, forward premiums tumble

Punjab polls: SC adjourns hearing of ECP’s plea

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

National Savings to launch Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts soon: Ishaq Dar

Budget FY2023-24: PM not putting economic slump into perspective?

MCB Bank to conduct Silkbank’s due diligence

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Saudi diesel imports from Russia, exports to Singapore hit records

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Read more stories