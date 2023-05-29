AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

WB terms one component of KWSSIP ‘high risk’

Tahir Amin Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has rated the $100 million worth of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project KWSSIP as “high risk” while observing that the outcome of operation and maintenance (O&M cost recovery) is off-track because of delays in implementing revenue-enhancing activities envisaged under the project.

The project became effective on February 2020, with the objective to improve access to safe water services in Karachi and to increase KWSB’s financial and operational performance.

This project is the first in a Series of Projects (SoP) aligned with the 2019 Commitment of Cooperation (CoC) signed between the Government of Sindh (GoS), the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), and the World Bank to address the severe water and sanitation service gaps in Karachi.

SOP-II of KWSSIP: Sindh government will carry out environmental, design studies

The project aimed to achieve two outcomes: (i) provide access to safe drinking water for at least two million residents of Karachi, and (ii) increase KWSB’s financial and operational performance by increasing operation and maintenance (O&M) cost recovery percentage from 59 percent to 100 percent. The project has been under implementation for three years and will close on June 30, 2025.

The World Bank and government of Sindh jointly conducted a Mid-Term Review (MTR) of the project.

The review concluded that the first outcome (access to safe drinking water) remains on track, and the KWSB can achieve it before the project closing date, provided there are no further slippages on the works contracts.

However, the second outcome (O&M cost recovery) is off-track because of delays in implementing revenue-enhancing activities envisaged under the project, including digitisation of hydrant management and monitoring, installing large-diameter retail customer meters, and re-introducing the wastewater tariff. The GoS must maintain the momentum on the reform agenda that will put KWSB on a more sustainable financial footing. Key actions include the prompt selection and approval of the remaining three KWSB executives (chief financial officer, chief information technology officer, and chief internal auditor) and approval of the draft Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Act by the provincial assembly as soon as possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank government of Sindh KWSB KWSSIP

Comments

1000 characters

WB terms one component of KWSSIP ‘high risk’

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

IK urges SC to ‘save democracy’

IK ‘reveals’ Rana’s ‘plot’

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Transportation of HSD: APL proposes to repurpose its Hub-ZOT pipeline

Republicans, Biden reach debt ceiling deal

SRO on ‘records of beneficial owners’ irks PBC

PBS statement full of mistakes: economist

Read more stories