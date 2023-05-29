Sindh: Six children drown in ponds

KARACHI: As many as six children drowned while two others rescued in separate incidents in different districts of Sindh on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that the first incident took place in village Waris Ujan near Tando Masti Khan area of district Khairpur where six children while taking bath in the pond of a fish farm to beat scorching heat. Four children drowned in the incident while two others were rescued by local people and shifted to hospital in critical condition. In another incident at village Rani Vero near Diplo town of district Tharparkar two children while playing near a pond fell into it and drowned in the deep water.

Bodies of children drowned in both incidents were recovered and handed over to heirs.