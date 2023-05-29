ICC Chairman, Chief Executive due tomorrow

LAHORE: ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice will be arriving, here on Tuesday on a two-day visit, during which they will meet Chair of the PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi (also an ICC Director), PCB Chief Operating Officer Barrister Salman Naseer and other board officials.

While the ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice has regularly visited Pakistan, first as ICC General Manager – Cricket and then as ICC Chief Executive, however, this will be ICC Chairman Barclay’s first visit to Pakistan.

Barclay will be the first ICC Chairman to tour Pakistan since ICC President Ray Mali’s visit in 2008. This will also be the first time since October 2004 when both the top two ICC officials will together visit the Pakistan cricket headquarters.

Members of the media will be allowed to cover the arrival of the ICC Chairman and Chief Executive at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

