Three more leaders quit PTI

ISLAMABAD: As the exodus of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) second-tier leadership continues unabated, three more party leaders parted ways with the party, saying they could not continue it any longer after what the country witnessed on May 09.

The ex-special assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Mehmood Al Hasan, former MPA Malik Khurram Ali Khan and ex-MNA Jamshed Thomas condemned the May 9 violence following the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case and announced stepping down from the party positions.

The development comes amid an ongoing wave of desertions from the former ruling party over the attacks on sensitive defence and public installations during the nearly three-day-long riots sparked by the arrest of the party chief earlier this month.

