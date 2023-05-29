AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
May 29, 2023
Pakistan

IK hires lawyer to initiate legal action against Patel

NNI Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
LAHORE: Lawyer Abuzar Salman Niazi on Sunday said he was engaged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to initiate defamation and other legal proceedings against Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel for making “false and baseless allegations”.

On Friday, Patel said Khan’s medical report showed consumption of drugs, and no fractures. Addressing a presser, he said Khan was examined in PIMS after he was arrested, adding that he kept moving for almost six months with a plaster. “No medical report shows fractures on Khan’s body,” he added.

He went on to say that courts gave relief to Khan before the medical report was sought, adding that the report could not be brought to the public completely. “Khan’s urine sample was also taken for test,” he added.

Initial report elicited alcohol and cocaine abuse, Patel alleged. He continued by saying that details on the ratio of alcohol and cocaine would be shared soon, adding that the report also placed question mark on Khan’s mental state. “I used to say he was mentally unstable even when he was the PM,” he added.

“I told Khan that reports on you would also be formed when you are arrested,” he said. Patel continued by saying that PPP leaders Faryal Talpur and Asif Ali Zardari were arrested when they were ill. The PPP had also been at odds with the policies of institutions, he said, adding that they stood by the army in difficult times. “We cannot even think of desecrating the graves of martyrs,” he added.

